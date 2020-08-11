On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Shirley A. Millard, loving mother, wife, sister and friend passed away in Gary, IN at the age of 69.
Shirley Millard was the first child of Gloria Ward Perryman and Alexander Perryman. She attended Froebel High School. She married Robert L. Millard in 1973. In her professional career she worked for Gary School corporation, Bethlehem Steel Corporation, LPL Consulting, Methodist Hospital, and was retired from White Lodging Services.
In Shirley's spare time, she enjoyed golf, bunco, gardening, and yearly vacations with her family. She was a devout member of Living Way Christian Center for more than 20 years.
Shirley is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Anthony-Ashe, father Alexander Perryman, and great-granddaughter Zion Millard.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Robert I; children Tramone (Charlotte), Vonetta (Edward)Jones, Robert II (Qwendolyn), and Eric; sister Thelma (Marcus)May; grandchildren D'Arris, Nike, Edward Jr, Nia, Tramone II, Kamarri, and Aria; great-granddaughters Riyah, and Oaklynn (on the way), stepfather Willie D. Ashe; special nephew Don, nieces Gigi, Michel and countless family and friends. On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Fellowship C.O.G.I.C., 110 w. 43rd Ave., Gary, IN 46408. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Services rendered by Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
