1/1
Shirley A. (Perryman) Millard
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Shirley A. Millard, loving mother, wife, sister and friend passed away in Gary, IN at the age of 69.

Shirley Millard was the first child of Gloria Ward Perryman and Alexander Perryman. She attended Froebel High School. She married Robert L. Millard in 1973. In her professional career she worked for Gary School corporation, Bethlehem Steel Corporation, LPL Consulting, Methodist Hospital, and was retired from White Lodging Services.

In Shirley's spare time, she enjoyed golf, bunco, gardening, and yearly vacations with her family. She was a devout member of Living Way Christian Center for more than 20 years.

Shirley is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Anthony-Ashe, father Alexander Perryman, and great-granddaughter Zion Millard.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Robert I; children Tramone (Charlotte), Vonetta (Edward)Jones, Robert II (Qwendolyn), and Eric; sister Thelma (Marcus)May; grandchildren D'Arris, Nike, Edward Jr, Nia, Tramone II, Kamarri, and Aria; great-granddaughters Riyah, and Oaklynn (on the way), stepfather Willie D. Ashe; special nephew Don, nieces Gigi, Michel and countless family and friends. On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Fellowship C.O.G.I.C., 110 w. 43rd Ave., Gary, IN 46408. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Services rendered by Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 10, 2020
Von, My deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.
Kristen Holtsclaw
Coworker
August 10, 2020
My condolences to the family god will give you all the strength that you need
brenda peaches
August 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Von - please know that you and your family are in my prayers.
Kimberly Odom
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Von, I am so sorry for your loss. Please let me know if I can do anything for you. Praying for comfort and peace for you and your family.
Rosalie Moore
August 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joe & Gloria Staples
Friend
August 8, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Shields
August 8, 2020
Gone but not forgotten, I enjoyed our prayers and our talks. We would always answer the phone Hola? Now I must say until we meet again. To Robert and family prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult time. Love Glender Anderson F-Troop
Glender Anderson
August 8, 2020
I always remember Shirley's beautiful smile and quiet humor. She cherished her family and they loved her dearly. May God's grace and peace be with everyone who mourns her passing. Rejoice, however, knowing that Shirley rests now with God and the hosts of Heaven. We will see her again.
Gwendolyn Mami
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved