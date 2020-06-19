Shirley A, Vaughn Willis Ross born to Fred and Mable Vaughn in West Lafayette, IN on December 10, 1929. She passed away June 17, 2020 in Merrillville, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, husbands Albert Willis, Jr. & John I. Ross and her son, Craig Alan Willis.Left to mourn her loss son Carl, daughter Shari (Herbert Jr.), daughter-in-law Joyce; grandchildren Lawrence (Nicole), Kristian (LaToya), Ashleigh (Frank Jr.), Alicia (Thomas) and Ashley (Sam). 3 great grandchildren Lawrence D., Jaylen and Kristian Jr. A host of special nieces and nephews and 2 sister-in-laws. She will be missed by all of her family and so many, many friends and neighbors.Shirley was an Alumni of Purdue University Calumet Hammond, IN. Her career path landed her in the Gary School Corp. where she worked for 51 years.Funeral services will be held at:Smith Bizzell Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN. Saturday, June 20, 2020 Visitation family hour – 9:00 am to 12 noon. Private funeral service to follow