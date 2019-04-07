Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Chew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Chew

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Chew Obituary
Shirley Ann (Chism) Chew was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was a retired employee of the Gary Community School Corporation and a faithful member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church (UMC). She was preceded in death by her loving husband Willie Chew, Jr. daughter, Shauntell D. Chew, parents James and Lillian Chism, as well as brothers John (Shirley) Chism and Eugene (Elaine) Chism. .She leaves to cherish her loving family, eldest son Reginald Chew of San Francisco, CA; daughter Shirelle M. Chew of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Deneisha Rencher of Indianapolis, IN; sister Charlotte (Lonnie) Taylor of South Bend, IN; and brother James (Mary) Chism of South Bend, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:00am followed by Funeral Services from 10:00-11:00am of which both will be held at 5th Ave. UMC, 2600 W. 5th Ave, Gary, IN. Interment will be at the Calumet Park Cemetery. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.