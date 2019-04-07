Shirley Ann (Chism) Chew was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was a retired employee of the Gary Community School Corporation and a faithful member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church (UMC). She was preceded in death by her loving husband Willie Chew, Jr. daughter, Shauntell D. Chew, parents James and Lillian Chism, as well as brothers John (Shirley) Chism and Eugene (Elaine) Chism. .She leaves to cherish her loving family, eldest son Reginald Chew of San Francisco, CA; daughter Shirelle M. Chew of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Deneisha Rencher of Indianapolis, IN; sister Charlotte (Lonnie) Taylor of South Bend, IN; and brother James (Mary) Chism of South Bend, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:00am followed by Funeral Services from 10:00-11:00am of which both will be held at 5th Ave. UMC, 2600 W. 5th Ave, Gary, IN. Interment will be at the Calumet Park Cemetery. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the . Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019