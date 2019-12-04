|
On November 26, 2019, our beloved Shirley Ann Parish-Jackson, passed away at age 79. Shirley was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on August 13, 1940 to Mary Parish and Joe Porter Whitelaw. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Wilberforce University and obtained her Master's Degree from Indiana University. Shirley had a successful career in teaching for the Gary Community School Corporation for over 40 years. In 1962 she married Walter Jackson II and they had one son Walter Jackson III. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother (Mary) and her father (Joe). She is survived by her son Walter, her sister Carolyn Parish and brothers, Bobby Parish, Harvey Parrish and Calvin Chaney, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 2300 Grant Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019