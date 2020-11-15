1/1
Shirley Ann Robertson
1965 - 2020
Shirley A. Robertson (Edwards) was born December 13, 1965 to James and Cassie Edwards. Shirley passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 with her devoted husband and children by her side. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1984. She met and married the love of her life, Kevin D. Robertson, on October 10, 1987; to this union three girls were born. Shirley became a member of Logan Park Assembly of Christ under the leadership of Bishop George L. Stearnes. She is preceded in death by her father, James Edwards Jr. She leaves to cherish the memories, her husband of 33 years, Kevin Robertson; three daughters, Kevina (Michael) Suggs, Selena (Jarah) Burgin, and Serena Robertson; two grandchildren, Michaela A. Suggs and Jarah J. Burgin III; mother, Cassie A. Edwards; two brothers, LeAndrew (Dionne) Edwards, and William (Kisha) Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation: Thursday, November 19, 2020 from noon-8:00 p.m. with family hour 6-7:00p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel. Due to COVID-19 funeral services for family only: Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Logan Park Assembly of Christ, 1513 Polk Street, Gary, Indiana, Elder Jeffery Allen, Pastor/officiating. Interment: Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 W. Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana.



Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Logan Park Assembly of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
November 14, 2020
May the God of all comfort see the family through this loss
LOUETTA CODY
Friend
November 13, 2020
To everything there is a season, God knew the right time to bring Shirley into my life. I thank God for using her to witness holiness to me. That was the first time I had heard of the rapture. I’m so grateful and thankful that she took time out for those long hard conversations that wasn’t pleasant to my flesh but good for my soul. That’s real love , when someone is willing to tell you the truth on how to make it to heaven. I love you my Friend, you will truly be missed. My prayers are with you guys.
Sis Shatasha plump
Friend
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
Sis Shirley Robertson was a praise and worship woman of God! She loved to give God praise, she didn't care if nobody gave him praise Shirley gave God praise where ever she was even in our Sunday school class she gave God praise. She will be truly missed . We're praying for the family and we love you all. Remember Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Sis CYNTHIA ODOM
Sister
