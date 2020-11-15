Shirley A. Robertson (Edwards) was born December 13, 1965 to James and Cassie Edwards. Shirley passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 with her devoted husband and children by her side. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1984. She met and married the love of her life, Kevin D. Robertson, on October 10, 1987; to this union three girls were born. Shirley became a member of Logan Park Assembly of Christ under the leadership of Bishop George L. Stearnes. She is preceded in death by her father, James Edwards Jr. She leaves to cherish the memories, her husband of 33 years, Kevin Robertson; three daughters, Kevina (Michael) Suggs, Selena (Jarah) Burgin, and Serena Robertson; two grandchildren, Michaela A. Suggs and Jarah J. Burgin III; mother, Cassie A. Edwards; two brothers, LeAndrew (Dionne) Edwards, and William (Kisha) Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation: Thursday, November 19, 2020 from noon-8:00 p.m. with family hour 6-7:00p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel. Due to COVID-19 funeral services for family only: Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Logan Park Assembly of Christ, 1513 Polk Street, Gary, Indiana, Elder Jeffery Allen, Pastor/officiating. Interment: Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 W. Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana.