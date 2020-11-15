To everything there is a season, God knew the right time to bring Shirley into my life. I thank God for using her to witness holiness to me. That was the first time I had heard of the rapture. I’m so grateful and thankful that she took time out for those long hard conversations that wasn’t pleasant to my flesh but good for my soul. That’s real love , when someone is willing to tell you the truth on how to make it to heaven. I love you my Friend, you will truly be missed. My prayers are with you guys.

Sis Shatasha plump

Friend