Shirley Arrington-Brown passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her lifelong partner, Marshall L Brown Sr, parents, Theodore Arrington and Lelia Pearl Pasley; aunt, Elizabeth Dinwiddie. She is survived by her children, Felicia A Boxley, Marshall (Angie) Brown Jr, Sherry (Richard) Kelly, Tamara (Curtis) Hosea; special son, Anthony Jackson, grandchildren. Amber N. Boxley, Jenee L. (Jillian) Brown, DeJon L. (Ian)Marshall-Fisher, Steven A.C. (Kenyarah) Jones Jr, Myisha M. Lenoir, Kekiyana S.J. Kelly, Charles W. Lewis, Rylee L.R. Kelly, Curtis J. Hosea, Cameron L. Hosea, 8 great grandchildren; sister, Christine (Arthur) Price, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relative and Friends. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. ALL services at Holy Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 810 W. 8TH AVE., Rev. Thomas D. Fuller, Pastor. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery.