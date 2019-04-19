Home

Shirley B. Hutton Obituary
Shirley B. Hutton age 63, passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. A lifelong Gary resident.Shirley was a graduate of West Side High School, Class of 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Atholine Hutton. Those left behind to cherish her memory her children, Jamaal (Talana) Milwaukee, WI, Ahmad (Shamone) Milwaukee, WI, and Shammara (Kenneth) Wesley Chapel, FL. She will be remembered by her 8 grandchildren: Jamaal Jr., Jaylen, Ariana, Ahmad Jr., Ahmir, Ahmari, Kennedy, Kendall . She also leaves behind 4 sisters, whom loved her dearly: Brenda Burroughs, Lawrenceville, GA, Linda Law, Aurora CO, Shelia Allen, Norfolk, VA and Valerie (Timothy) Archie, Indianapolis IN. She has an abundance of nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends (Lauretta Porter, Norma Ceballos, Joyce Knox) to mourn her loss. Memorial services Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
