Shirley F. Spoon, 81, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Decatur, Illinois, on August 25, 1938 to the late John W. and Bernadine (nee Hurley) Trump. She retired from William & Meyer where she worked as a Book Keeper. She was a member of Daughter of Revelation and avid bowler and has been a longtime white-faced Center Ring Clown "Buttons". Shirley is survived by her four sons, Charles Douglas (Nancy) Cochran, James Robert Cochran, John Carl (Stacey) Cochran and Frank William Cochran and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Ann Cochran, her parents; her adopted parents, Charles and Nellie (nee Trump) Spoon; three brothers, John, William and Jerry Trump and sister, Rosemary Stovele. A funeral service for Shirley will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Ave. Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. (219)762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019