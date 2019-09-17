Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
Shirley Spoon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Spoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley F. Spoon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley F. Spoon Obituary
Shirley F. Spoon, 81, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Decatur, Illinois, on August 25, 1938 to the late John W. and Bernadine (nee Hurley) Trump. She retired from William & Meyer where she worked as a Book Keeper. She was a member of Daughter of Revelation and avid bowler and has been a longtime white-faced Center Ring Clown "Buttons". Shirley is survived by her four sons, Charles Douglas (Nancy) Cochran, James Robert Cochran, John Carl (Stacey) Cochran and Frank William Cochran and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Ann Cochran, her parents; her adopted parents, Charles and Nellie (nee Trump) Spoon; three brothers, John, William and Jerry Trump and sister, Rosemary Stovele. A funeral service for Shirley will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Ave. Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. (219)762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now