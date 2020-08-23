1/1
Shirley Hill
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Hill, 84, transitioned peacefully on August 18, 2020 while surrounded by her adoring family. Shirley was born August 17, 1936 in Scottsville, Kentucky to Timothy Binom and Pearlee Goodbar. She was raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Shirley moved to Gary, Indiana to gain clinical experience and employment as a Medical Technologist- Microbiology and was employed by Methodist Hospital, then St. Mary Medical until she retired. She met and fell in love with Lynn Charles Hill, they married September 17, 1960 and raised their family in Gary, Indiana. She was a member of First AME Church. Shirley will be desperately missed by her loving Spouse Lynn C. Hill; children Gregory (Robbie) Douglas, Eric Hill, Sherlyn (Charles) Wilson, Lisa (Michael) Shauntee; grandchildren Kelli Harrison, Marlin Hill, Brandon Douglas. Kalynn Hill, Ryan Douglas, and Ja'Nya Shauntee; and a host of other dear relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Timothy Church in the Ministry Center (enter at Door 3), 1600 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m.. Burial will follow, at Fern Oak Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church in the Ministry Center (enter at Door 3)
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church in the Ministry Center (enter at Door 3)
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 21, 2020
I love you momma and miss you so much. You are the best and I will never forget you. Rest well sweetheart until we meet again, your daughter Lisa.

Lisa Shauntee
Daughter
August 21, 2020
I miss you.
Sherlyn Wilson
August 21, 2020
I love you momma. Rest well my sweet.
Sherlyn Wilson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved