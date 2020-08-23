Shirley Hill, 84, transitioned peacefully on August 18, 2020 while surrounded by her adoring family. Shirley was born August 17, 1936 in Scottsville, Kentucky to Timothy Binom and Pearlee Goodbar. She was raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Shirley moved to Gary, Indiana to gain clinical experience and employment as a Medical Technologist- Microbiology and was employed by Methodist Hospital, then St. Mary Medical until she retired. She met and fell in love with Lynn Charles Hill, they married September 17, 1960 and raised their family in Gary, Indiana. She was a member of First AME Church. Shirley will be desperately missed by her loving Spouse Lynn C. Hill; children Gregory (Robbie) Douglas, Eric Hill, Sherlyn (Charles) Wilson, Lisa (Michael) Shauntee; grandchildren Kelli Harrison, Marlin Hill, Brandon Douglas. Kalynn Hill, Ryan Douglas, and Ja'Nya Shauntee; and a host of other dear relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Timothy Church in the Ministry Center (enter at Door 3), 1600 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m.. Burial will follow, at Fern Oak Cemetery.