Shirley I. Bonds was born April 26, 19?? in Durant, Mississippi. On Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3:06 AM, Shirley quietly slipped away, in her sleep, to be with her Lord and Savior and her husband Rev. Nathaniel Bonds, Sr. In her formative years she attended Pilgrim Rest Home School, and from grades 8th - 12th she attended and graduated from Saints Industrial Girls School in MS. She moved to Chicago, IL where she worked at Swift Meat Packing Company and the Chicago Post Office. She later moved to Gary, IN where she met Nathaniel Bonds, Sr. and became his wife. She was a member of Morning Star MB Church. After her husband was called to the ministry she became a chartered member of Mount Horeb MB Church where she faithfully served God and worked by her husband's side, in the church ministry, until she could no longer do so. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Nathaniel Bonds, Sr.; mother: Florine Johnson; father: John Green; grandmother: Ella Butler who was very special to her; and special aunt: Beatrice Harris. Shirley leaves to cherish her memories son: Nathaniel Bonds, Jr.; daughter and caregiver: Fernanda (Pastor David) Edwards all of Gary, IN; one sister: Ella R. Cooper of Chicago, IL; 5 grandchildren: 4 great grandchildren; 2 aunts: 5 nieces and 8 nephews; special friends: Robert and Sarah Wiley of Gary, IN; daughter-in-law: Rosie Bonds of Detroit, MI; Mount Horeb Church Family; a host of adopted children, adopted grandchildren, cousins, family and friends that are too numerous to name but…you know who you are. All Services at Guy & Allen Chapel. Visitation: Friday, July 24, 2020, 12:00pm-8:00pm. Celebration of Life Service: Saturday, July 25, 2020 at10:00 AM, Pastor David Edwards, Officiating. Interment: Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. As we face these unusual times, due to Covid 19, mask are mandated.