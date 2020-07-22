1/1
Shirley I. Bonds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley I. Bonds was born April 26, 19?? in Durant, Mississippi. On Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3:06 AM, Shirley quietly slipped away, in her sleep, to be with her Lord and Savior and her husband Rev. Nathaniel Bonds, Sr. In her formative years she attended Pilgrim Rest Home School, and from grades 8th - 12th she attended and graduated from Saints Industrial Girls School in MS. She moved to Chicago, IL where she worked at Swift Meat Packing Company and the Chicago Post Office. She later moved to Gary, IN where she met Nathaniel Bonds, Sr. and became his wife. She was a member of Morning Star MB Church. After her husband was called to the ministry she became a chartered member of Mount Horeb MB Church where she faithfully served God and worked by her husband's side, in the church ministry, until she could no longer do so. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Nathaniel Bonds, Sr.; mother: Florine Johnson; father: John Green; grandmother: Ella Butler who was very special to her; and special aunt: Beatrice Harris. Shirley leaves to cherish her memories son: Nathaniel Bonds, Jr.; daughter and caregiver: Fernanda (Pastor David) Edwards all of Gary, IN; one sister: Ella R. Cooper of Chicago, IL; 5 grandchildren: 4 great grandchildren; 2 aunts: 5 nieces and 8 nephews; special friends: Robert and Sarah Wiley of Gary, IN; daughter-in-law: Rosie Bonds of Detroit, MI; Mount Horeb Church Family; a host of adopted children, adopted grandchildren, cousins, family and friends that are too numerous to name but…you know who you are. All Services at Guy & Allen Chapel. Visitation: Friday, July 24, 2020, 12:00pm-8:00pm. Celebration of Life Service: Saturday, July 25, 2020 at10:00 AM, Pastor David Edwards, Officiating. Interment: Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. As we face these unusual times, due to Covid 19, mask are mandated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sister Betty Taylor
Friend
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Davella Blakemore - Hollis
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are praying for you Sensai Bonds and Family. God Bless you all. So very sorry for your loss. From your friends in Phoenix, Mesa,Tolleson, Goodyear and Buckeye,AZ Tonjaleya Pitts and family.
Tonjaleya Pitts
Friend
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Willa Ivey
Friend
July 22, 2020
Syrilda Foreman
Family
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May God give you Solace.
Rev. Melvin L. Montgomery Jr.
Friend
July 20, 2020
I extend my prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time. Mother Bonds was a true missionary. A woman of few words but her light shined and she had a radiant smile. Well done!
Frances Resto
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved