Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem M.B. Church
1747 Fillmore St.
Gary, IN
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem M.B. Church
1747 Fillmore St.
Gary, IN
Shirley Faye Jackson-Harrison of Gary,In passed away September 27,2019 at Southlake Methodist Hospital. She was born to Tommie L. Jackson Sr. and Odessa B. Jackson-Aldridge on July 20, 1958 in Clarksdale, MS. Faye was preceded in death by two daughters Shawana Harrison and Shed'Hayia James, parents Odessa Jackson-Aldridge and Tilman Aldridge, grandparents Rev. Alex and Ida Jackson, Albert Burnside Sr., Willie and Floyda Mae Smith, two uncles and three aunts. Faye leaves to cherish her memory father Tommie (Clevester) Jackson Sr., two sons Mark (Latasha) and Mario (Jessica) Harrison, two brothers Stephan G. (Rita) Jackson and Tommie Jackson Jr., twelve grandchildren Mark III., Taija, Mar'Kayla, Timothy Jr., Taryn, Akaylia, Makaylah, Mariah, Anaya, Morgan, Maya and Cayden, two great-grandchildren, three aunts, three uncles, two great uncles, two great aunts, three nieces, and special friend Robert Harris. Wake Thursday October 2,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Jerusalem M.B. Church 1747 Fillmore St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
