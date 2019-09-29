Home

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul MBC
2300 Grant Street,
Shirley M. Baldwin


Shirley M. Baldwin Obituary
Shirley Mae Baldwin (Simmons), 83 lifelong resident of Gary, IN gained her wings Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born February 19, 1936 to the late Lucious and Louise Simmons. She graduated from the Mighty Roosevelt Class of 1954. She later married William (Bill) Baldwin where two children were born. Shirley worked for Dr. Carey for 10+ years and went on to work for Methodist Hospital as a unit secretary for 20+ years until her retirement in 1999. She leaves to carry out her memory, her baby girl, whom she loved, Martina (Israel), husband William (Bill), children: Marla and Orlando, seven grandchildren: Temeka (Ornell), Tawana, Krystle, Ashanti, Kirsten (Angel), William, Orlando Jr., 14 great grandchildren; sisters: Anna C, and Ella S.; brothers: Paul (Benny), Edward (Betty), and Robert; special nieces Penny and Judge Deidre Monroe; her buddy Marion Epps, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12-8p.m., family hours from 6-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Celebration of life Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul MBC 2300 Grant Street, Pastor Howard L. Carter, officiant.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
