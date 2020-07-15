1/1
Shirley Ruth Kirklen
1944 - 2020
Shirley Ruth (Kendrick) Kirklen born August 17,1944 in Jackson, Tennessee to James and Margie Kendrick, Sr. She Traded this life for Eternal life July 11, 2020 . She attended Zion Progressive Cathedral International for 65 years. Shirley was educated in the Gary public schools. She went to Roosevelt K through 10 and graduated from Tolleston School Class of "1962".She was a hard worker retiring from US Steel after 35 years of service. She was a member of The Red Hat Society. Shirley will be greatly missed by ALL who knew her and loved her. She leaves to cherish her legacy James A. Kirklen and Shannon G. Vinson, other sons and daughters, Grandchildren, A host of aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 9-11 & Services at 11 Saturday, July 18, 2020 Christian Valley Baptist Church 1910 Adams Street Mask must be worn. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Christian Valley Baptist Church
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Christian Valley Baptist Church
