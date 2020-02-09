Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marquette Park Pavilion
Gary, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Western Christian Community Church
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Western Christian Community Church
Gary, IN
Sidney Montell Davis Obituary
was born in Gary, Indiana and a resident of Hallandale Beach, Florida entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, February 3, 2020. Sid is survived by his parents, Larry and Barbara (Weakley) Davis, of Miami Beach, Florida; his grandmother, Flossie (Whittington) Davis of Gary, Indiana; his brother and sister-in-law, Morry and Dwana (Franklin) Davis and his beloved niece and nephew Makena and McCray of New York, NY; his Godfather, Richard Chandler of Arlington, Texas; his beloved Goddaughter Deja Palmer of Miami, Florida and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. A Celebration of Life for Sid's 51st Valentine's Birthday is on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Marquette Park Pavilion, Gary, Indiana from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Sid's Homegoing Service is Saturday, February 15, 2020, Western Christian Community Church, Gary, Indiana, 9:30am-10:30am Family Fellowship Hour. Funeral Services at 11:00am. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
