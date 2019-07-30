|
Sidney Phillips-Moore (Sidney Fenix), age 31 formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 Brooklyn,New York. He was a graduate of Andrean High School class of 2006.
Sidney was proceeded in death by: Cynthia Moore, twin sister, mother Deanna L Phillips, grandparents Constance M. (Phillips) Moore, Valdez Bateman Roosevelt Phillips, Jr. and Patricia Phillips. He leaves to cherish his memories his fiancé Azieb Parker, his siblings; Demetrious Bateman(Michigan) Deronte (Jessica) Phillips(Colorado), Robert Anderson (Indiana), Jerrimy Phillips (Michigan), Roosevelt Phillips (Michigan), Everritt Phillips(Michigan), Deandreka Phillips (Virginia), Constance Phillips(Michigan), Norma, Barbara, Theresa, Valentina Bateman and his special Cousins Anthony Mcnair, Marquise Phillips, Meloniece Phillips and Tesia Richardson, and his aunts and uncles Sibyl Phillips, Roosevelt Phillips III, Lillie Hall, Denise Phillips (Michigan), Andrian Phillips ( New York). His great aunts Loretta Ford, Amy Echoes, Phyllis Tyler. Erma (Mark) Witcher, Mable Phillips, and great uncle David (Wanda) Lewis, host of friends and family. Wake Saturday July 27, 2019 9:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m All services at New Friendship M.B. Church 1545 Waite St. Gary, IN. Services entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 30, 2019