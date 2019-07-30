Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Friendship M.B. Church
1545 Waite St.
Gary, IL
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Friendship M.B. Church
1545 Waite St
Gary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney P. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sidney P. Moore Obituary
Sidney Phillips-Moore (Sidney Fenix), age 31 formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 Brooklyn,New York. He was a graduate of Andrean High School class of 2006.
Sidney was proceeded in death by: Cynthia Moore, twin sister, mother Deanna L Phillips, grandparents Constance M. (Phillips) Moore, Valdez Bateman Roosevelt Phillips, Jr. and Patricia Phillips. He leaves to cherish his memories his fiancé Azieb Parker, his siblings; Demetrious Bateman(Michigan) Deronte (Jessica) Phillips(Colorado), Robert Anderson (Indiana), Jerrimy Phillips (Michigan), Roosevelt Phillips (Michigan), Everritt Phillips(Michigan), Deandreka Phillips (Virginia), Constance Phillips(Michigan), Norma, Barbara, Theresa, Valentina Bateman and his special Cousins Anthony Mcnair, Marquise Phillips, Meloniece Phillips and Tesia Richardson, and his aunts and uncles Sibyl Phillips, Roosevelt Phillips III, Lillie Hall, Denise Phillips (Michigan), Andrian Phillips ( New York). His great aunts Loretta Ford, Amy Echoes, Phyllis Tyler. Erma (Mark) Witcher, Mable Phillips, and great uncle David (Wanda) Lewis, host of friends and family. Wake Saturday July 27, 2019 9:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m All services at New Friendship M.B. Church 1545 Waite St. Gary, IN. Services entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now