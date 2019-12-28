|
Sirlilars "Sue" McNeal age 98 formally of Gary, IN peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with her family by her side in Houston, TX. Well known throughout Northwest Indiana as Sue, she was born Sirlilars Marie Owens in Florence, AL on August 8, 1921. Sue was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN. Sue was joined in wedlock with Charles D. McNeal. Sue was well-known and owned multiple businesses in Gary, her favorite before retiring was, Sue's West Side Lounge on 5th Ave. After retiring Sue split her time between Texas and California; Sue loved to travel and visit good restaurants. Sue is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. McNeal and son Lorne M. McNeal. She leaves 3 children and 1 son-in-law to cherish her fond memories; Charles D. McNeal Jr. of Bartlett, TN; Valetta F. Baynes of Houston, TX; Charla (Joel) Hurt of Danville, CA; 10 grandchildren; 23 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great-Grandchild; 5 sisters along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends who will miss her 98 years of wisdom and friendship. Going home services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 11:00am 4918 Martin Luther King Drive Houston, TX. Condolences and well wishes for Sue may be sent to McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Drive Houston, TX 77021 (713) 659-7618
