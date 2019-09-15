Slobodan Djinovic, age 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept 12, 2019. He was born in Bare, Kraljske, Crna Gora on February 2, 1942. He came to America in 1975 and was an active member of St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. He retired from US Steel and Ritter Engineering after several years of service.



Slobodan was preceded in death by his dear son, Dragic (Danny) Djinovic and his parents Nikola and Jovanka (nee Sekulic) Djinovic.



He is survived by his loving wife Stana (nee Jelic); his beloved daughters, Dragica (Donna) Djinovic, Dragana (Charles) Schaefer; three adored and cherished grandchildren, Luka, Nikolas and Ana Schaefer; cousin (sister) Jagoda Stanic and family; as well as many other nieces, nephews, Kumovi and dear friends throughout Montenegro, Serbia, Canada and the US.



Slobo was an extremely loyal and hardworking man and loved all people. His pride and joy in life were his three treasured grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all. May his memory be eternal



Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019 at the Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville from 4pm to 8pm with a Pomen service at 7pm. V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday directly at 9am St Sava Serbian Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville. Internment St Sava Monastery, 32377 N. Milwaukee, Libertyville, IL.