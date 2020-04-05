Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Sonja Kainrath
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonja Kainrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonja Jean (Osika) Kainrath


1937 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sonja Jean (Osika) Kainrath Obituary
Sonja Kainrath, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her cherished husband of 56 years, Leo "Sonny" Kainrath. They are forever united again in their heavenly home.

Sonja was born on May 20, 1937 to the late Walter J. and Stella F. (Sum) Osika in Gary, IN. She is survived by her children Cindy (Perry) Williams, Paul (Pam) Kainrath, Marilyn (Marty) Losch, Patty (Don) Kane, Scott (Kristy) Kainrath, grandchildren; Stephanie (Josh), Vanessa (Matt), Jay, Sonja, Michael, Daniel, Kari, Alissa, Hannah, Donald, Audrey, Ava, Josef and Aliana, great grandchild; Mya and brother Sam (Ginny) Osika.

Sonja graduated from Tolleston High School and was a member of the secret RTA society. She retired from Hobart City Hall where she worked closely with the building department. Most of all she was our "Mom".

She enjoyed many travels with family and friends including annual trips to Las Vegas, trips to the family farm in Michigan and special times with her "Cabin Girls". May she once again be laughing with her girls!

She loved and is loved deeply and will always live on in the hearts and minds of those dear to her.

Memorial gifts are preferred to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in care of Cindy Williams 4522 Crescent Ridge Drive Brownsburg, IN 46112



Private services will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. Call 219-942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -