Sonja Kainrath, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her cherished husband of 56 years, Leo "Sonny" Kainrath. They are forever united again in their heavenly home.
Sonja was born on May 20, 1937 to the late Walter J. and Stella F. (Sum) Osika in Gary, IN. She is survived by her children Cindy (Perry) Williams, Paul (Pam) Kainrath, Marilyn (Marty) Losch, Patty (Don) Kane, Scott (Kristy) Kainrath, grandchildren; Stephanie (Josh), Vanessa (Matt), Jay, Sonja, Michael, Daniel, Kari, Alissa, Hannah, Donald, Audrey, Ava, Josef and Aliana, great grandchild; Mya and brother Sam (Ginny) Osika.
Sonja graduated from Tolleston High School and was a member of the secret RTA society. She retired from Hobart City Hall where she worked closely with the building department. Most of all she was our "Mom".
She enjoyed many travels with family and friends including annual trips to Las Vegas, trips to the family farm in Michigan and special times with her "Cabin Girls". May she once again be laughing with her girls!
She loved and is loved deeply and will always live on in the hearts and minds of those dear to her.
Memorial gifts are preferred to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in care of Cindy Williams 4522 Crescent Ridge Drive Brownsburg, IN 46112
Private services will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. Call 219-942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020