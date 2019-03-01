|
Sonya Frieson, 68, of Gary, formerly of East Chicago, Indiana, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Survived by husband, Robert Frieson, Jr.; 2 daughters, Detranean (Blain) Lewis and Priestice Ebonique Frieson; 3 grandchildren, Emoni, Kennedy and Kieori; 5 sisters, Barbara (Raymond) Johnson, Peggy (James) McCarty, Geneva Carter, Celeste (Joe Lee) Daniel, Cynthia Williams; mother-in-law Lillian Bates; sister-in-law, Joanne Frieson; brother-in-law, Michael (Julie) Bates and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 11 am at Grace Baptist Church 3602 Ivy Street East Chicago. Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Mrs. Frieson was retired from AT&T and the Lake County Clerks Office. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Frieson family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019