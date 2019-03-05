March 5, 2005FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every tomorrow. Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles,I've only gone to rest a while. Although my leaving causes pain and grief, my going has eased my hurt and given me relief. So dry your eyes and remember me, not as I am now but as I used to be. I will remember you all and look on with a smile.Understand in your hearts, I've only gone to rest a while. As long as I have the love of each of you,I can live my life in the hearts of all of you. From THE WINTON FAMILY AND DAUGHTER NADIA Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019