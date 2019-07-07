Home

Sophia Lee Watts Obituary
Sophia Lee Watts, 76 years of age, passed away July 3,2019. She was born to Earlie Williams and James Watts in Round Pond, Arkansas On August 24,1943. Preceded in death by parents: Earlie Williams and James Watts; sisters: LeAnna, Doretha,Paula,Earlie Mae; brother: Lucious. She leaves to cherish her memory, Jameca (Kewone Sr.),Gerran, Cydney, Daija, Nia, and Mireya. A speacial son/nephew: KJ and two special babies: Janiyah and Ra'miah. Three special nieces: Tomika, Dymeka, and Rolanda, a special nephew: Brandon Sr.( Shalonda) And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:00PM-8:00PM with family hour 6:00PM-8:00PM at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402
Published in the Post Tribune on July 7, 2019
