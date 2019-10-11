|
|
was born September 21, 1933 to the late Collin & Luverie Kirksey. He passed away Saturday October 5, 2019. He moved from Quitman, MS to Gary, IN in 1955. Spencer retired from USX after 42 years of services and a veteran of the U S Army. Spencer is preceded in death by his parents, wife Catherine Kirksey, daughter Teresa Coleman; Brothers Willie & Alex Kirksey; Sisters Zell Hunter, Mildred Myers and Josie Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories daughters Sharon Kirksey of Indianapolis, IN and Gwendolyn (Albert) Eubanks of Gary, IN; son Spencer Lee Kirksey Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren Tina Commer, Lance Kirksey and David (Tavia) Kirksey all of Las Vegas, NV; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday October 14, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019