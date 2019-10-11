Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer Kirksey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer Lee Kirksey Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Spencer Lee Kirksey Sr. Obituary
was born September 21, 1933 to the late Collin & Luverie Kirksey. He passed away Saturday October 5, 2019. He moved from Quitman, MS to Gary, IN in 1955. Spencer retired from USX after 42 years of services and a veteran of the U S Army. Spencer is preceded in death by his parents, wife Catherine Kirksey, daughter Teresa Coleman; Brothers Willie & Alex Kirksey; Sisters Zell Hunter, Mildred Myers and Josie Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories daughters Sharon Kirksey of Indianapolis, IN and Gwendolyn (Albert) Eubanks of Gary, IN; son Spencer Lee Kirksey Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren Tina Commer, Lance Kirksey and David (Tavia) Kirksey all of Las Vegas, NV; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday October 14, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now