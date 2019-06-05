|
Squire Henderson of Gary, IN was released from his physical body on May 27, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1941, to the late L. J. and Willie Mae Henderson, in Russel County, Alabama. Squire attended Roosevelt High School and became an US Army Veteran. He joined the Gary Fire Department and retired after over 20 years of service. He was a youth basketball coach/sponsor and member of the Socialite Club in Gary, IN. He leaves behind to cherish in his memory two sons: Jerome Henderson and Kevin Curry; Six siblings: Elizabeth Oliver, Edna Donald, Edward Henderson, Christine Ellis, Darlene Colbert, Veronica Spiller, Six grandchildren, and numerous cousins, relatives, friends, and co-workers. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12:00 noon – 8:00pm with family hours from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, June 8, 2019 11:00 a.m. all at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave
Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019