Stanley "Stan the Man" Pittman was born on November 25, 1954 to the union of Theodore and Jewel Pittman in Chicago, Illinois. Stan graduated from West Side High School in the class of 1973 and attended Purdue University Northwest while in high school. Upon graduation he attended Purdue in West Lafayette where he majored in Electrical Engineering. God transition Stan on February 17th, 2019. Stan joined other loved ones including his father and mother, Theodore and Jewel Pittman, two brothers, Gregory and Joel Pittman, a sister, Sabrina Pittman and a nephew Domonique Greenlaw. He leaves to treasure his incredible impact on their lives, one brother, Terry Pittman of Augusta Georgia , one sister, Marjorie (David) Carson of Miller Beach, IN, one nephew, David II of Chicago, IL, two nieces Monique (Dion) Willis and Tiffany (Darien) Talton, one great- niece Savannna Jewel all of Augusta, Georgia and a host of cousins, in-law family and friends. Celebration services will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., visitation on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from noon – 8 p.m., with family hour 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. All Services will be held at Manuel Parlor of Peace Funeral Chapel 421 W. 5th Avenue, Gary, IN, burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019