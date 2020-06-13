Reverend Stephen Derek Deloney was born on December 1, 1963. He was the youngest of eleven children born to the late J.D. and Nina (Fraizer) Deloney.



Reverend Deloney was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jo Ella Giles; and his brothers, Edwin G. Deloney and Darrell S. Deloney.



Reverend Deloney leaves to cherish his precious memory: his loving wife, Gyra D. Deloney; his son, Umoja Jamal Alexander; brothers, J.D. (Diane) Deloney Jr. of Brooklyn Park, MN; Everett (Leslie) Deloney of Burlington, NC; sisters, Barbara (John) Ross, Darlene P. Deloney, Beverly (Virgil) Mitchell, Yvonne Deloney, and Bonita (Robert) Jenkins, all of Gary, IN; god-brother, James (Myrna) Cooks of Fort Washington, MD; and son in the gospel, Marcus Jones of Joliet, IL. He also has a host of nephews and nieces, numerous other relatives, and friends. Services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, Viewing 9-11:00am, Service 11:00am at Israel C.M.E. Church, 2301 Washington St. Gary, IN 46407. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Hobart, IN.





