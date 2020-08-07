1/1
Stephon Riley
Stephon Riley of Gary passed away on July 22, 2020. This sweet little angel is survived by his loving Parents, Antionette King and Sergio Riley Sr., Siblings, Sergio Riley Jr. and Miracle Riley; Grandparents, Laveetta Dixon, Kennetta Johnson, Reginald King, Emmit Dixon; Great grand parents, Wilma McCoy and Jacqueline King. Friends may View and Go on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10a-11a. Celebration Services to follow promptly at 11am all at Cathedral of Hope Church 3941 E.13th Ave., Gary, IN. Professional services entrusted to Lakeshore Funeral Services under the direction of Dr. Eddie Latimer, LFD, LE.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Hope Church
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Hope Church
