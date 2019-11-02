Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
107 Main Street
Hobart, IN
View Map
Steve G. Kokos
Steve G. Kokos, age 91, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away October 30, 2019. He was a graduate of Gary Emerson High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. Steve attended the University of Colorado where he played football for the Buffalos. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Gary Police Department. Steve was a life member of the Slovak Post of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #61, Fraternal Order of Eagles Glen Park Aerie #2413, life member of the NRA and a member of the East Side Boosters.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife-Velma (nee Melton); daughter-Karin Selbach; parents-Stevan and Elizabeth (nee Banik); brother-John T. Kokos; sister-Dolores Poxon. He is survived by his loving son-Stevie (Lori); grandchildren-Steven, Brett, Bethany (James), Lyndsey (Joshua), Katelyn; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law-Joyce Primich; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Steve will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2-7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison Street, Merrillville, Fr. James Meade officiating. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
