Steven K Burcham, age 66, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Julie Burcham, sister Penny (Walter) Ferguson, 3 children, several nephews, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Rosalie Burcham. Visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-6 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 12 pm. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Steven was a man of principle and honor. He was practical, pragmatic, and had a big heart. His word was his bond, and charity came second nature. He was extremely loyal, faithful, and generous to those he knew. He had a passion for books and a vigorous love of history; specifically, World War history. He liked science-fiction and enjoyed playing games such as risk and rumicube; as well as various card games. Steven was a lifelong Hoosier, a patriot, and loved his country and surrounding communities. He was willing to help everybody. The world was a better place with him in it, and his impact will not be forgotten. www.fagenmiller.com Published in the Post Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2019