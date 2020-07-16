Steven Cordell Rice, age 30, departed this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He attended Gary Roosevelt and East Chicago Central High. Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents Simon & LaVerne Rice and Otis Campbell; brother Kerry Rice Jr.; uncles Ernest Wilson, Marvin Brown, Willie, Ronnie and Alfred Rice; aunts Ernestine Morgan, Sabrina Taylor and Karen Rice. Steven leaves to cherish his memories father Kerry (Sharnita) Rice, mother Rhonda Campbell (Corey) Ridgell, grandmother Ruth Brown, children Shaniya, Anthony, and Justice Rice; sisters Vanessa Campbell and Jenee (Quinn-lee) Ralph; brothers Michael Strong, Stefen Rice and JaCorey Ridgell; aunts Susan (Sherman) Evans; Lisa, Toni and Tina Seals; uncles Kenny (Stephanie), Kirby (Toi), Lawrence Rice and Albert Brown. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 12pm-8pm family hour 6pm-8pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 2pm, all services will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN 46408 for family and close friends. Burial/Interment will be held Privately.