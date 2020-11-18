Steven H. Hervey, age 64 was born to Spencer and Mary Hervey in Gary, IN. He departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was affectionately called Stevie by his family and closest friends. He confessed Christ at an early age. Steven attended West Side High School in Gary, IN. He was a gifted jack of many trades working as a Drywall Hanger most of his life. Steven had a beautiful smile and a happy carefree upbeat spirit. He loved his family. During the last week of his life he called many just to say "I Love You". He was determined not to let life struggles hold him back or restrict him in anyway. He loved life and lived it his own way. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kenya Hervey, grandson Marcus Austin, great grandson Omari Austin, brother Isaac Harris and sister Carroll Price. Steven leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife Lerdine Hervey, daughters LaKeisha Hervey and Cherrie (Osric) Adams, son Bryan Williams, step children Theresa, Kora, Rodnick, Jr. (Teaoshka), and Randall Darden; 13 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter; 4 brothers; 3 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A view and go visitation will Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. With family hours from 12 noon -2:00 p.m. with a private funeral services at 2:00 p.m. all services at the GUY & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. District Elder Sherman K. Paul, Sr. Officiating. Mask are required.