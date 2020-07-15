1/1
Stonewall Richmond
1951 - 2020
Stonewall Richmond was born on November 17, 1951 in Batesville, Mississippi to the Sam and Velma Richmond. He received his education from Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana. Stonewall was a counselor in Minneapolis, Minnesota for many years until he retired in 2004. On Sunday July 12, 2020 God examined heaven and concluded it was time for Stonewall, his beloved servant to surrender his spirit to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by his parents Sam and Velma Richmond and five siblings Will Morris, Sam Richmond Jr, Juanita Ford- Sanderson, Climmet Richmond and Henry Richmond. He leaves to cherish in his memory; one son Stonewall (Sharon) Richmond of Lafayette, IN, one brother Robert Richmond of Gary, IN; two sisters, Annie Richmond and Alice Pullen of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren, Calbe Richmond, Demonte Graham, DaShawn Richmond, Makayla Richmond, Kaylen, Richmond; one sister-in-law, Lillie Richmond of Chicago, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation, Friday July 17, 2020 from 12 noon- 8:00 p.m. with Funeral service Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
