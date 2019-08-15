Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Monica-Luke Church
645 Rhode Island St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney Ross-Blackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Marie Ross-Blackman


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sydney Marie Ross-Blackman Obituary
Sydney Marie Ross-Blackman was born on September 14, 1941 in Gary, Indiana. She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age. In December 1968 she met Jesse Blackman, who survives her. She departed this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 2:36 p.m. at St. Catherine's Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories: devoted husband, Jesse Blackman of 42 years + 9; One sister Roxyanne Rice; 3 nephews: Anthony, Ricky, and Randy; One sister-in-law Geneva Ross. Sydney has several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish her memory. Many thanks to her special friend Valerie Allen-Broadnax.Funeral service Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at SS Monica-Luke Church, 645 Rhode Island St. Gary, IN. Father Pat Gaza, officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now