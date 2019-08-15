|
|
Sydney Marie Ross-Blackman was born on September 14, 1941 in Gary, Indiana. She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age. In December 1968 she met Jesse Blackman, who survives her. She departed this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 2:36 p.m. at St. Catherine's Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories: devoted husband, Jesse Blackman of 42 years + 9; One sister Roxyanne Rice; 3 nephews: Anthony, Ricky, and Randy; One sister-in-law Geneva Ross. Sydney has several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish her memory. Many thanks to her special friend Valerie Allen-Broadnax.Funeral service Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at SS Monica-Luke Church, 645 Rhode Island St. Gary, IN. Father Pat Gaza, officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23, 2019