age 70, of Gary, Indiana departed this life on June 22, 2020. He was the owner of Cason Handyman Services of Gary, IN, board member of Serenity House, Inc. and ministry leader for the community, serving all families and friends. Preceded in death by son, Vandyke Cason; father, Vandyke Cason Sr.; mother, Willie Mae Cason; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He leaves to cherish fond memories 3 daughters: Gloria (Sherman) Lee, Joyce (Lee) Parker and Ashley Cason; son, Sylvester Jamar Cason; 3 sisters: Tearone Cason, Geraldine (Robert) Tate and Gearlean (Richard) Lee. 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, good friend and Pastor/ Pastor Mozell Haymon and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN followed by graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.