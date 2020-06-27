Rev. Sylvester Cason
age 70, of Gary, Indiana departed this life on June 22, 2020. He was the owner of Cason Handyman Services of Gary, IN, board member of Serenity House, Inc. and ministry leader for the community, serving all families and friends. Preceded in death by son, Vandyke Cason; father, Vandyke Cason Sr.; mother, Willie Mae Cason; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He leaves to cherish fond memories 3 daughters: Gloria (Sherman) Lee, Joyce (Lee) Parker and Ashley Cason; son, Sylvester Jamar Cason; 3 sisters: Tearone Cason, Geraldine (Robert) Tate and Gearlean (Richard) Lee. 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, good friend and Pastor/ Pastor Mozell Haymon and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN followed by graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Sylvester has been an inspiration to so many of us and will live on in my heart and mind.
Barbara Sullivan
Friend
June 26, 2020
R.i.p Sylvester thank you for all of your great talks and wonderful service you will be forever loved and missed
Robin justus
Friend
