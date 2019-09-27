|
Sylvester Lobdell was born March 15, 1941 in Mound Bayou, Mississippi to Clarence and Quince Ola Lobdell. Sylvester was a 1960 graduate from Gary Roosevelt High School.He retired from Inland Steel after 30 years of service.Sylvester was fondly called "Brother" by his family and dearly loved by all. Sylvester was preceded in death by his Father; Rev. Clarence Lobdell, Infant Sister; Delpha Lobdell, Brother; McKinley Lobdell. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife; Betty Lobdell, mother; Quince Ola Sims, his lifelong protective brother; Clarence Lobdell, Jr. as well as 5 sisters,Mentha Dickerson, Dorothy (Herman) Trass, Almetter Crawford, Delpha Roberts and Gwendolyn Sims. Additional siblings; Aaron Sims, Jr., Alfred Sims, and Fred (Shirley) Gillespie, Ladonna McClinton and Rose Blakely. In laws; Ralph Ford and Dorothy Thurman and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Wake Saturday September 28,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New M.B. Church 2307 RhodeIsland St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019