Deacon Sylvester Williams, Jr. was born 4th out of 9 to Sylvester and Johanah Williams August 5, 1920 in Rodney, MS. He came to Christ in 1940 and later married Emline in 1941. He served in the US Army during WW2 from 1942-1945. In 1946, he moved to Chicago and graduated from Greer College and also became a member & deacon of Providence Baptist Church of Chicago. He moved to Gary, IN in 1954 and joined Van Buren Baptist Church. Deacon Williams became a charter member in 1971 of Koinonia MB Church. In 1989, he married Willa Mae. He was a loving father and grandfather. Deacon Williams was a true man of God; faithful to his church, community and city. His faith never wavered even in loss of: his loving wives Emline and Willa Mae, parents, siblings and beloved grandson Angelo.He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Denise Williams (Ranjit) Singh, son Stacy (Lijill) Williams, brother Mitchell Williams, granddaughter Ariana (Sharrod) Pope, grandson Devin Singh, great grandchildren - Jrue, Carter and Aniyah Pope, and a host of nieces and nephews.Services to be held Wednesday, August 5 at Koinonia M.B. Church at 510 W. 13th Ave in Gary, IN as follows: viewing from 9-11am, funeral service 11am. Rev. Levern Swain officiating. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 2pm.