Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sylvia Ann Roberts Obituary
Sylvia Ann Roberts, age 64 years exchanged time for eternity February 2, 2020. She leaves to cherish fond memories her significant other Darren Sibley "Professor." 3 children Charles R. (Ivory) Rouson, JaWanna Rouson, Charmaine M. Rouson; Step-daughter Jullian Olawumi; Goddaughter Cecelia Gates; Godsons Jermel (Keisha) Johnson, Donte Brown; Grandchildren Tavian A. Rouson, Donte Rouson, Harold T. Warr, Jada M. Williams, Rick Williams, Jay Williams, Darius Rouson and Treyvon R. Rouson; 6 siblings Dillie (Linda) Roberts, Diane Roberts, Johnnie (Rnee) Roberts, Beverly (Al) Wilderness, Paris Roby, Pierre (Kenya) Roberts, Jermaine Roberts, LaTaVia Moore Special sisters Kathy Glover, Michelle Sibley, Katherine Sharkey and Jean Boyle. Special Brother Roderick Carter Sr. and a host of other grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. Family Hours 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
