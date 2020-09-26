1/1
Sylvia Carter
1955 - 2020
Sylvia Carter was born June 24, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to sterling and Aretha Carter. She was a proud graduate from Theodore Roosevelt High School class of 1973, from there Sylvia went on to work for the city of Gary for many years. She made her transiton to thy heavenly father on Monday, September 21, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories 2 daughters Alrita Tyon McClinon and Tara Tajae Hudson, 5 grandchildren Ash Lee, Anthony(Tameka), Jaylen, Aliyah and Aniyla, 2 great grandchildren Amenah and Taniya, 3 sisters Karen Carter, Debbie Carter and Annette (Joey) Dixon; 2 brothers Sterling Jr and D'Wayne Carter ; very special lifetime friend Louis Hudson Jr. and best friend Rhonda Glenn and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12:00 noon -8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. with Funeral services Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
2 entries
September 25, 2020
My condolences to the Carter family! Sylvia and I became best of friends at Duncan Elementary School and remained so through Beckman and Roosevelt. We laughed often and shared some great moments! Will miss you Syl!
Diann Dabney
Classmate
September 25, 2020
SENDING CONDOLENCES TO MY FAMILY ! I HAVE KNOWN SY LVIA FOR 30 PLUS YEARS .SHE ALWAYS REACHED WITH LOVE TO MY FAMILY!I I AM GLAD I GOT TO SEE YOU AND GIVE YOU A HUG IN JULY ! YOU HAVE WATCHED OVER EVERYONE ! TELL JOHN PETER HI! THAT.S. WHAT YOU CALLED HIM! SENDING HUGS AND PRAYERS FOR EVERYONE!
PAMELA WILLIAMS/NUNN
Family
