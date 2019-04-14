Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Wilson Obituary
age 93, passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019. She was formerly of Plummersville, Arkansas and a Gary resident for 74 years. Sylvia was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, her husband Houston Wilson and two brothers. Sylvia leaves to cherish her memories two children; one sister; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Visitation Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Graveside services at 11:30a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Dwight Gardner officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now