age 93, passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019. She was formerly of Plummersville, Arkansas and a Gary resident for 74 years. Sylvia was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, her husband Houston Wilson and two brothers. Sylvia leaves to cherish her memories two children; one sister; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Visitation Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Graveside services at 11:30a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Dwight Gardner officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019