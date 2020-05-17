Tamin James Osborne-Harper
"Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same!

3 years gone and we here suffering through the pain.

They say time heals all wounds but I have yet to feel any relief!

I know one day I'll see you again and our chain will re-link!"

Long Live "Tha Don"

7/19/1988 5/17/2017


Published in Post-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
