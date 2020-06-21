Tamin Osborne-Harper

Sunrise Sunset



July 19, 1988 May 17, 2017



Of all the special gifts in life



however great or small



To have you as our Son



was the greatest gift of all.



A special time



A special face



A special Son



we can't replace.



With aching hearts



we whisper low



we miss you Son



and love you so.



Your Loving Family,



Osborne, Harper, and Tonevich





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store