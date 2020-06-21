Tamin Osborne-Harper
Sunrise Sunset

July 19, 1988 May 17, 2017

Of all the special gifts in life

however great or small

To have you as our Son

was the greatest gift of all.

A special time

A special face

A special Son

we can't replace.

With aching hearts

we whisper low

we miss you Son

and love you so.

Your Loving Family,

Osborne, Harper, and Tonevich


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

