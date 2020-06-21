Tamin Osborne-Harper

Sunrise Sunset
July 19, 1988 May 17, 2017
Of all the special gifts in life
however great or small
To have you as our Son
was the greatest gift of all.
A special time
A special face
A special Son
we can't replace.
With aching hearts
we whisper low
we miss you Son
and love you so.
Your Loving Family,
Osborne, Harper, and Tonevich
July 19, 1988 May 17, 2017
Of all the special gifts in life
however great or small
To have you as our Son
was the greatest gift of all.
A special time
A special face
A special Son
we can't replace.
With aching hearts
we whisper low
we miss you Son
and love you so.
Your Loving Family,
Osborne, Harper, and Tonevich
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.