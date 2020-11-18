Our angel TaMisha Elaine Moore was summoned to her home in heaven on November 5, 2020. Misha was gifted from God on August 20, 1987, and accepted Christ early in her Life. An Honor graduated of Roosevelt High School class of 2006. Pursued higher education in engineering studies at Purdue University. A compassionate and skilled CNA home health caretaker for many years. Recently employed as a mail carrier at the United States Post Service. Cherishing her memories while remembering her beautiful big brown eyes and her infectious smile are her loving parents Tanya and Gary Moore. Brothers Gary II, Gerard and Garrison Moore, Special sisters Keyonna Johnson, De'Tammara Brewer, aunt Patricia Kelly, Patrice Vardiman, LaVonne Caldwell, Uncle Jimmie Caldwell and Host of Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Meeting her in heaven will be grandmothers Elaine Caldwell, Mildred Moore and other predeceased family and friends. A home going service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Viewing 10:00 a.m -12:00 p.m. Funeral Services immediate follows at 12:00 p.m. at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home, 421 W 5th Ave, Gary, In 46402. Service will be streamed via Zoom. In Lieu of flowers monetary donation would be preferred and greatly appreciated.





