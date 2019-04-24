|
Age 55, made her transition on April 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish memories and her life's legacy, parents John and Marian Threatt; loving children, (daughter) Kandace (Jeston) Walker, (son) Anthony McCloud Jr,; adored granddaughters, DeJanise, Hillary, Jestice, Kadence, and Maci Walker; siblings, Angela Smith Brown, Donna, and Floyd Smith Sr, June Richardson, Nichelle Shannon, Mary Cynthia (Eddie) Neal, Gwendolyn Standford Threatt, Philemon (Frances), and Barry Threatt; aunts, Victoria Williams, and Joyce Bennett, a host of family and friends, and her lifelong sister friend Loretta Cockrell. Tammy attended Horace Mann High School Gary, In. She is the Founder and CEO of (WOW) Women of Wisdom, She was a faithful member of Embassies of Christ in Gary, In. Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019. Visitation from 10am-12pm and Celebration of Life immediately following at 12pm; Washington Street Church of God 2101 Washington St. Gary, In 46407. In lieu of flowers/plants please send cards to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019