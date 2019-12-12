|
|
Tamra Rochelle Amos, age 59, Gilbert, Arizona (formerly of Gary, IN and South Holland, IL) passed away, Saturday, November 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother Eleanor DeLavallade Amos, step mom Janneth Harwell Amos. Siblings James Hampton (Yoon-Mi), Marcella Amos, Tracy Amos, Giaschell McCoy (Barry), Aleisa Amos-Pony, Alonzo Amos (Nikole), Amber Cox and a host of nieces, nephews and family. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Christ Life Community Center, 2201 Tennesse Street, Gary, IN 46407 at 11 a.m
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019