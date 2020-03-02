Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map

Tanya K. Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tanya K. Morris Obituary
Tanya K. Morris "Nee" Blackwell age 83 gained her wings on February 24, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her four loving children Raymond Morris, Diane Morris, Arlene Tyler, Janet Morris and a host of other relatives and friends. Her service will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 visitation will be at 11:00 am followed by funeral service at 1:00 pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 2, 2020
