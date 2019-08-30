Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 1:00 PM
New Tabernacle MB Church
2416 Pierce Street
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
New Tabernacle MB Church
2416 Pierce Street
Taron R. Davis


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Taron R. Davis Obituary
Departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 55. Taron was born on July 13, 1964 in Gary, In to Bennie and Irene Davis, their only son, Baby Boy.

He attended Roosevelt High School and graduated from Lew Wallace High School class of 1983.Taron was a member of New Tabernacle MB Church.

Taron will truly be missed by his family, 2 daughters, Taronda Hudson, Tashima Davis, mother, Irene Davis, 2 sisters, Carol Davis, and Dakota (Gregory) Henderson, 5 grandchildren, Allen, Aaron, Emani, Tamiyah, and Armon, 1 nephew Min. DeEryl Henderson, 1 great nephew, DeKoven Reed, Jr., Godmother, Erma Roper, Special Cousin, Eric Roberson, countless family and friends.

Life was his Love and Love was his Life! Visitation Saturday August 31,2019 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Family hour 12:00 p.m. -1 :00 p.m. Home Going Celebration 1:00 p.m all services at New Tabernacle MB Church 2416 Pierce Street, Rev. Chet J. Johnson, Pastor. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
