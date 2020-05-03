Age 33, passed away April 13, 2020. A 2005 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Elvira Barnes; great grandfather, Allen Davis; cousin, Montrell White. Tautiauna leaves to cherish her memories her loving mother, Latrice Ishman; stepfather, Raymond Rimmer; six sisters, Desiree', Ashley, Rochelle, Nivea, Asia and Chabria; one brother, Darius; grandparents, William and Patricia Ishman; four aunts; four uncles and a host of family and friends. Visitation and Funeral will be held Monday May 4, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation will be 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am. Please be advised Governmental Guidelines will be adhered to.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store