Ted Johnson
1961 - 2020
Ted Johnson, age 59, was born September 20, 1961 to John E. Johnson and Ladell Brown. Ted attended Theodore Roosevelt High School. Ted served briefly in the U.S. Army Force. Ted devoted 19 years at Ameristar Casino. Ted transitioned on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Ted was proceeded in death by his father, John E. Johnson Sr. Maternal and paternal grandparents. 6 aunts and 4 uncles. Ted leaves to cherish mother, Ladell (Allen) Stewart. one son, Rakeem (Dominique) Johnson. 4 brothers, John E. (Tomara) Johnson Jr., Steve Johnson, Antonio Johnson Sr. and Allen Stewart Jr. 1 sister, Melody Johnson. 4 nieces , 4 nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00am. All services will be held at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home, 421 W. 5th Ave, Gary, In 46402. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery. Professional services rendered by Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
