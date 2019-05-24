65 of Wanatah, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born March 4, 1954 in Jackson, TN to Duell and Irene (McMurray) Harper. Ted was a 1972 graduate of Portage High School, where he was named Mr. Football. He was an excellent athlete, and loved playing drums and singing in the band "Back Street Union". Ted was a former member of the golf league at Brassie Golf Club. He retired after 41 years at ArcelorMittal Steel. Ted had a huge heart and gentle spirit and had a multitude of friends who loved him dearly.On November 11, 1980 in Portage, Ted married Connie Medley who survives along with their daughter, Melanie (Mike Allen) Mills; mother, Irene Harper; grandchildren, Hayden age 17, Hunter age 15, and Tatum age 21; and his brother, Lon Harper. He was preceded in death by his father; son at age 12, Christopher; and son-in-law, Stephen Mills.Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI. Wanatah Funeral Chapel handling arrangements. Published in the Post Tribune on May 24, 2019