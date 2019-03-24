|
Tennessee Smith age 94 Gary, IN, passed away peacefully at Methodist Southlake Hospital on Saturday March 16, 2019. Tennessee was born March 6, 1925 in Tylertown, MS to the late Mr. and Mrs. Lucious Quinn. She joined Christ at an early age at Magee's Creek M.B. Church Tylertown, MS and later joined Logan Park Assembly of Christ. She was apart of the Mother's Board and Prayer Warriors. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, 4 children Larry (Donna) Smith, Aldina (Wesley) Groce, Altina Watkins and Cory Smith all of Gary, IN, one sister Dorothy (Joseph) Prater, New, Orleans LA, three sisters-in-law, Catherine Quinn, New Orleans, LA Lucinda Smith Gary, IN and Hazel (Paul) Jordan Chicago, IL. 72 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren, 14 great-great- great grandchildren. Host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 12pm-8pm (family hour 6-8) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Celebration of life will take place 11am Wednesday March 27, 2019 at New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 1917 Carolina Street Gary, Indiana 46407. Pastor W.N. Reed Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019