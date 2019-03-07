|
Teresa Denise Mayo-Williams age 36 of Gary,In passed away March 1,2019. She was a graduate of Wirt High School class of 2001. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Thelma Mayo, Earl Bailey, Jerry and Rebecca Williams, 1 Godsister Marquita Sanders and four uncles and two aunts. Teresa leaves to cherish her memories: beloved child ~ Jeremiah Mayo, parents Jerry and Doris Williams, of Crown Point, Indiana; Godmother Jeannette Clark of Gary, Indiana; four brothers: Earl Mayo-Williams(Michelle) of Gary, Indiana, Jerry Williams III (AutumnLynn), of Indianapolis, Indiana, Roosevelt (Jacqueline) Williams, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ronneal (Courtney) Williams, of Indianapolis, Indiana, one sister Jermisa Williams of Indianapolis, Indiana; Nieces Sharmaine, Erin, Adalynn, Rose, Jasmine; Nephews Martin, Tayveion, Joshua, Daniel and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday March 8,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries 505 Ridge Road Gary,In. Pastor Anthony Edwards Officiating . Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home .
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019